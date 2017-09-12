'America's Got Talent': Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Gets Compared to Adele in Flawless, Emotional Performance

Following her song, Simon Cowell, Mel B and Heidi Klum gave Harvey a standing ovation.

"That was incredible," Cowell immediately said. "The vocal, the song, the delivery, the performance was about as good as I've ever seen or heard on one of these shows. It was honestly breathtaking. I'm gonna say this because I think other people are going to be thinking this: This reminds me of the first time I ever heard Adele sing, and I remember thinking, 'This girl is gonna be a star.' And that’s exactly how I just felt."

Howie Mandel told Harvey that she "transcend hearing, and it's because of what you do. When you're singing and when we watch you perform, we kind of feel you and you move us emotionally, and you move us with the heart."

"That is more powerful than hearing a great tune, and you make music more powerful than it is," he shared.



Meanwhile, Mel B praised Harvey's "powerful" performance, and Klum stated that this was her "best performance yet" and loved how she included sign language while she was singing.

To see if Harvey makes it into the finals, tune in to the America's Got Talent results show on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

