'America's Got Talent': Evie Clair Delivers 'Perfect Tribute' to Late Father With Emotional Finals Performance

Evie Clair's journey on America's Got Talent reached an emotional apex on the first night of the finals on Tuesday following the death of her father two weeks ago, with an emotional performance that paid tribute to her dad's memory.

Before coming out on stage, the 12-year-old singer reflected on her father's legacy in a pre-taped package, where she shared, "My dad was one of the bravest people I knew. He always taught us to follow our dreams."

Clair -- who has previously opened up about learning how to sing to comfort her father as he battled late-stage colon cancer -- also explained how she found the strength to continue to pursue her dreams on AGT following her painful loss.

"My dad taught me, after I started something, to always finish it," Clair recalled. "That's why I'm fighting to the end, just like he did."