'America's Got Talent' Finalist Evie Clair Mourns Father's Death, Pens Touching Tribute in His Honor
America's Got Talent finalist Evie Clair is in mourning after losing her father, Amos Abplanalp, to cancer earlier this week.
"I will forever miss my sweet Daddy and cherish the last few moments I had with him, holding his hand, before the end," the 14-year-old singer-songwriter shared on Twitter on Thursday. "Love you lots!"
WATCH: Mel B Talks 'AGT' Spat With Simon Cowell & Connection to Singer Evie Clair
Clair also shared a series of photos on Instagram of her and her father, insisting that he is now in a place "'12 gazillion' times better than this."
"This week has been the best and worst week of my life," she wrote. "I'm so grateful for the memories I've made with my family in the past year and a half. I'm so grateful for my dad being such a great example of faith and strength. He has endured so much and all that pain has finally come to an end."
She continued, "I'll miss you so much, Daddy. Thanks for teaching me to love salsa and chicken wings and most of all the Lord. Love you lots."
WATCH: 'America's Got Talent' Judges Show Love and Support for Mel B After Divorce and Father's Death
The Arizona-native's mother, Hillary, kept a family blog throughout Amos' battle and penned a heartbreaking note shortly after his passing.
"After some pondering we came to the conclusion that faith is action," she wrote, revealing that Amos would be taken off life-support machines soon after. "We wanted to show our trust in God and His will for Amos."
"We watched him take his last breaths as he continued to breathe for about 15 minutes on his own. The children burst into tears but are now at home laughing at old home movies of daddy and remembering our great love for the most wonderful man any of us have ever known."
For more on Clair's time on AGT, watch the video below.