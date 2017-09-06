'America's Got Talent' First Semi-Finals Results Show Leaves Judges Stunned After Shocking Eliminations

The competition on America's Got Talent got more intense than ever during the first night of the semi-finals round on Tuesday, and on Wednesday's live results show some of the most celebrated and praised performers of the season got sent home, leaving the judges stunned.

Only five acts were voted through to the finals, meaning fans were going to have to say goodbye to some spectacularly talented performers no matter what. But there were a few stars who really resonated with the voting audience, and they got enough support to keep competing.

Stand-up comic Preacher Lawson was the first performer to find out he would be moving on to the next round of the show, following his hilarious semi-finals set, where he joked about the difficulties of being single and roasted host Tyra Banks, which earned him a standing ovation from the judges.