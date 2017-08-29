'America's Got Talent': Inspiring Houston-Based Singer Kechi Shares Message of Hope for Hurricane Survivors

When Kechi Okwuchi took to the America's Got Talent stage during Tuesday's live quarter-finals, her emotional story, her undeniable talent and her astounding determination all played a role in making her performance the night's stand-out moment.

In a pre-taped package before the show, Kechi shared her journey with viewers and opened up about being the survivor of a plane crash in 2005, while she was still in high school, explaining how her persistence has allowed her to overcome the obstacles she's faced.

"Hopefully people can look at me and go, 'This is a fellow human being. She went through this and she came out on the other side.' Their injuries don't have to define them," the soft-spoken but determined singer shared.