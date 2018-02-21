'America's Got Talent' Is Bringing Everyone Back for Season 13

Summer isn't summer without the #AGT fam. America's Got Talent is coming back and leaving no one behind!

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B are returning to judge season 13 of the NBC reality-competition show, with Tyra Banks also back as the host.

"Oh lawd honey, we gonna have some fun! #SquadGoals," Banks captioned a Tweet celebrating the news. Meanwhile, the show tweeted, "Summer isn't summer without the #AGT fam."

We couldn't agree more!

Last season ended with 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer from Oklahoma City taking the top honors, a season after Grace VanderWaal, who announced on Wednesday that she'll be joining Imagine Dragons on tour this summer.

Oh lawd honey, we gonna have some fun! 💛 #SquadGoalshttps://t.co/3YBHK3BwFM — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) February 21, 2018

ET talked to Darci after she won last season, who recalled the agonizing moments before finding out the results.

"I was so stressed out. That was the longest 30 seconds of my life," Darci admitted. "I was, like, just spit it out Ty Ty! "

"I really don't think I was breathing, honestly," Darci's mom Misty added. "I was very nervous for her because I know she wanted to win, and I knew that she would handle it well if she didn't. But I just, you know, you want your child to stand up there and have joy."

Watch the video below to go inside the 2018 auditions.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Darci Lynne Farmer Describes Agonizing Moments Before Finding Out She Won 'America's Got Talent'

EXCLUSIVE: Darci Lynne Farmer 'Overcome With Joy' After 'America's Got Talent' Win, Talks Prize Money Plans

EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Harvey Talks Emotional 'America's Got Talent' Finals: 'I Want to Inspire Other People'

Related Gallery