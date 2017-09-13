'America's Got Talent': Last Semi-Finals Results Show Sends Favorites to Finals But Cuts Some Young Hopefuls
The final night of theAmerica's Got Talent semi-finals on Wednesday saw some fan favorites make their way to the finals, while the journey came to an end for a few young hopefuls.
Only five spots in the finals remained, and with 10 acts facing judgment, some heartache was inevitable, because you simply don't make it this far into a season without some real talent. However, the performers who truly stood out were justly celebrated.
WATCH: 'America's Got Talent': Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Gets Compared to Adele in Flawless, Emotional Performance
Angelica Hale, the 10-year-old singing phenom who performed a flawless rendition of David Guetta's "Without You" on Tuesday, was the first act who made it through. When Hale heard her name, the young contestant couldn't keep her tears back, weeping with joy as she got a standing ovation from the audience.
The second act to advance to the finals was Mandy Harvey, the beautiful, inspirational deaf singer who delivered a stunning original song, "Release Me," during the semi-finals, which Simon Cowell said was one of the greatest singing performance in the show's history.
WATCH: 'AGT': Ventriloquist Darci Lynne's New Puppet Serenades Simon Cowell With Aretha Franklin Hit
Ukrainian dance group Light Balance -- who have consistently mesmerized the judges and the audience with their amazingly psychedelic LED dance numbers that verge on performance art -- won the third spot in the finals, and the group couldn't have been happier. Their mind-blowing chromatic light show during the semi-finals apparently proved to voters that they have what it takes to sell out a Las Vegas theater.
Singer Kechi's inspirational story about surviving a plane crash and reconstructive surgery to go on and follow her music dreams has brought many of the judges to tears, and it earned her the fourth spot of the night. She was the night's Dunkin' Save, after it was announced that she was one of the acts in danger of elimination at the start of the show.
WATCH: 'America's Got Talent': Two Inspirational Singers Steal the Show -- and One Gets the Golden Buzzer!
The final spot went to Diavolo, who won the Judges' Save vote. The acrobatic dance group showed their massive talent during the semi-finals with a pseudo-post-apocalyptic acrobatic act set to Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times."
Diavolo won the Judges' Save over mentalist Colin Cloud, who was sent home despite delivering one of his most impressive performances to date during the semi-finals. Celine Tam, the adorable 9-year-old singer, was also eliminated, along with Airforce Academy singing group In The Stairwell, 12-year-old dancer Merrick Hanna and singer Christian Guardino.
The Pompeyo Family and their trained dogs, who were invited back to the Semi-Finals after first being eliminated earlier this season, were also sent packing once again.
WATCH: 'America's Got Talent': Singer-Songwriter Impresses Judges With Original Tune & Earns the Golden Buzzer!
All that's left are for the season's most beloved, talented acts to battle it out in next week's finals. The 10 performers who will give it their all also include singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, singer Evie Clair, stand-up comedian Preacher Lawson, dog trainer Sarah Carson and her puppy, Hero, and musician Chase Goehring.
The America's Got Talent season 12 finals kick off Sep. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.