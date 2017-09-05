'America's Got Talent': Magician Eric Jones Gets Tearful About Fatherhood, Amazes Judges With Epic Coin Tricks

In the midst of one of the most competitive seasons of America's Got Talent yet, Eric Jones hit the stage on Tuesday's first night of the semi-finals round as the only magician still in the competition, and the talented illusionist was determined to deliver the performance of a lifetime.

Before he came out, Jones opened up in an emotional pre-taped package where he explained how important the night was for him as his young son, Cameron, would be watching from the audience.

"Tonight he's going to see me perform on a big stage for the first time ever," Jones shared, as he got choked up. "I want to make him proud."