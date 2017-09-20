'America's Got Talent' Names Season 12 Winner!
*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*
The most exciting and emotional season of America's Got Talenthas come to an end, and one of the show's most beloved stars has been crowned the new winner!
Twelve-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer walked away with the $1 million grand prize, after beating out runner up Angelica Hale. The new AGT champ tearfully embraced the 10-year-old singer after the winner was announced.
After weeks of spellbinding acts, moving musical performances and astounding feats of acrobatic mastery, the top 10 acts made it to the star-studded finale on Wednesday, and it seemed as though the victory could really have gone to any of the contestants.
Among the acts who made it to the finals alongside Farmer and Hale were inspirational singers Mandy Harvey, Kechi, and Evie Clair, and musician Chase Goehring.
There were a number of non-singing acts as well, including acrobatic performance group Diavolo, the Ukrainian dance crew Light Balance, dog trailer Sarah Carson and her puppy, Hero, and stand-up comic Preacher Lawson.
