'America's Got Talent' Results Show Features Some Very Surprising Eliminations While Inspiring Singers Shine
After an amazing slate of performances in the final night of the America's Got Talent quarter-finals round on Tuesday, the talented contestants returned to the Dolby Theater stage in Hollywood on Wednesday to find out if they would be battling it out in the semi-finals or going home.
Only seven AGT hopefuls were chosen by viewers to move on, meaning five acts had to get the axe, and it might have been the toughest week of eliminations this season has seen thus far.
The astounding acrobatic dance group Diavolo were the first contestants to make it through to the next round after wowing the judges with their breathtaking and death-defying performance involving a massive, rotating metal wheel that has to be seen to be believed.
The next performer to move on was the deeply inspirational singer Kechi Okwuchi, who brought the judges to tears with her cover of Katy Perry's "By the Grace of God." The singer, who lives in Houston, Texas, also shared a tearful message of hope with the victims of Hurricane Harvey after her performance.
Singer Mike Yung and musician Chase Goehring were the next to face elimination, but in a surprise move, host Tyra Banks revealed that both impressive singers would be moving on.
Yung, who has been singing as a busker in New York City subway stations for decades, showed off his range with a cover of Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud," while Goehring, a 21-year-old singer-songwriter, impressed the judges with his fun original song "Illusion."
Sara Carson and her trusty canine co-star, Hero, also advanced to the semi-finals. The young dog trainer has been one of judge Simon Cowell's favorite performers throughout the season, and after she and her pooch upped their game with a truly impressive performance on Tuesday, she won over the rest of the judges and America.
Mentalist Colin Cloud -- whose quarter-finals act was impressive but also very convoluted, and saw Mel B trying to stab Cowell in the chest -- earned the Dunkin' Save, after it was announced that he was one of the acts most in danger of being eliminated at the start of the show. The self-proclaimed forensic mind reader will get another chance to show off his astounding skills in the next round.
DaNell Daymon and his gospel choir, Greater Works, were the last act to advance, after the judges voted for them over 13-year-old singer Angelina Green. Greater Works have been delivering some of the season's most energetic and lively performances, and won over the judges on Tuesday with their amazing rendition of John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John's iconic Grease hit, "You're the One that I Want."
Unfortunately, despite earning glowing praise for her cover of Sara Bareilles' "Gravity" and getting a lot of support for her emotionally powerful personal story, Green reached the end of her AGT journey.
The vocal group Final Draft -- who were brought back to compete in the quarter-finals after first getting eliminated in the Judge Cuts round -- were sent home once again, along with the enthusiastic dancer Oscar Hernandez, the avant-garde digital project artists Oskar and Gaspar, and brother-and-sister salsa dancers Junior and Emily Alabi.
The first night of the AGT semi-finals round kicks off Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Despite Green's elimination, her undeniable vocal talent left an impression on the judges, who all praised the young singer for her spirit and range. Check out the video below for a look at Green's touching performance.