'America's Got Talent' Results Show Features Some Very Surprising Eliminations While Inspiring Singers Shine

After an amazing slate of performances in the final night of the America's Got Talent quarter-finals round on Tuesday, the talented contestants returned to the Dolby Theater stage in Hollywood on Wednesday to find out if they would be battling it out in the semi-finals or going home.

Only seven AGT hopefuls were chosen by viewers to move on, meaning five acts had to get the axe, and it might have been the toughest week of eliminations this season has seen thus far.

The astounding acrobatic dance group Diavolo were the first contestants to make it through to the next round after wowing the judges with their breathtaking and death-defying performance involving a massive, rotating metal wheel that has to be seen to be believed.