'America's Got Talent': Singer Kechi Makes Mel B Cry During Heart Wrenching Semi-Finals Performance
Kechi Okwuchi's America's Got Talent semi-finals performance on Tuesday night brought one of the judges to tears.
The singer, who survived a plane crash in 2005 while she was still in high school, shared in a pre-taped clip that her mother is her best friend and has been by her side since that tragic day.
Kechi took the stage to sing a heart wrenching rendition of Frances' "Don’t Worry About Me," which she dedicated to her mother.
"My mom spent the last 10 years worrying about me," an emotional Kechi said in the clip. "She felt fear for me. She cried her tears for me. I want her to hear this song and know that she doesn’t have to worry about me anymore, that she's done a great job and that I am okay."
During the performance, Mel B was overcome with emotion, and cameras turned to the judge as she wiped tears from her eyes. All four judges gave Kechi a well-deserved standing ovation.
"I'm never speechless. I can't do what I want to do, and all I want to do is hug you and I wanna hold you," Howie Mandel expressed following the performance. "I don't have words."
Mel B had to take a quick moment before telling Kechi, "You’re just so special."
"I've said this to you, time and time again, but you are just, like, you're just amazing," Mel B passionately continued. "What you've gone through and you just stand there with such confidence. You just give people hope and strength and inspiration. Your voice sings wonders and it speaks wonders to so many people. You are incredible."
Simon Cowell echoed Mel B's sentiments and added that it was her "best performance by a clear mile."
"When things are tough, I see people rise above it, and you are an example of that, Kechi," Cowell stated. "You have gone so much further than the shy, little thing we saw when we first met you. You're here with confidence. You're an artist. It was a magic, magic, magic moment."
As Kechi began to cry from all the loving words, Heidi Klum also told her she "ruled the stage like a queen."
To see who makes it into the finals, tune in to the America's Got Talent results show on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
