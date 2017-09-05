'America's Got Talent': Ventriloquist Darci Lynne's New Puppet Serenades Simon Cowell With Aretha Franklin Hit

Darci Lynne Farmer returned to the America's Got Talent stage for the first night of the semi-finals round on Tuesday, and the amazing ventriloquist introduced the country to a whole new character, Edna Doorknocker.

The last time Farmer faced the judges, she brought along her mouse puppet, Oscar, who had a crush on Mel B. However Edna's romantic gaze fell squarely on Simon Cowell.

Farmer's hilarious elderly ventriloquist dummy fawned over the British judge as soon as she was pulled from her suitcase, explaining, "He's a hit with the ladies in their eighties back at the home, ya know?"