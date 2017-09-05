'America's Got Talent': Ventriloquist Darci Lynne's New Puppet Serenades Simon Cowell With Aretha Franklin Hit
Darci Lynne Farmer returned to the America's Got Talent stage for the first night of the semi-finals round on Tuesday, and the amazing ventriloquist introduced the country to a whole new character, Edna Doorknocker.
The last time Farmer faced the judges, she brought along her mouse puppet, Oscar, who had a crush on Mel B. However Edna's romantic gaze fell squarely on Simon Cowell.
Farmer's hilarious elderly ventriloquist dummy fawned over the British judge as soon as she was pulled from her suitcase, explaining, "He's a hit with the ladies in their eighties back at the home, ya know?"
WATCH: 'AGT': Singing Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer Returns With Amazing Cover of Jackson 5 Hit
"But Edna, what about the age difference?" Farmer asked. "You're so old, he could give you heart attack."
"Oh don't worry, Darci, Simon knows mouth-to-mouth," the racy dummy shot back, eliciting a huge laugh from Cowell.
To show him just how much she really likes him, Edna broke into a cover of Aretha Franklin's iconic 1967 hit, "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."
Watching the effortlessly talented Farmer perform, it's easy to forget that she's actually voicing the characters she's on stage with, and it's almost impossible to believe she can sing so brilliantly, not just with her mouth closed but in her characters' voices.
Cowell, however, got an up-close look at Farmer's unbelievable talent when, mid-way through the song, Edna asked Farmer to take her down to the judges' table so she could serenade Cowell face-to-face. The typically reserved judge couldn't keep from blushing.
"Edna, I've got a bit of a crush on you," Cowell said, laughing. "This was brilliant… You're funny and you've got a wicked sense of humor. I'm imagining in my head now a kind of Sesame Street-type of show for you. I think you're heading for [the big time]."
Mel B, who awarded Farmer the Golden Buzzer during the audition rounds at the start of the season, said the young entertainer's "just got what it takes" to win the whole show.
WATCH: 'AGT': Magician Eric Jones Gets Tearful About Fatherhood, Wows Judges With Epic Coin Tricks
Every time Farmer has come out to perform, she's received universal love from the judges, the audience and from viewers who turned out to vote her through to the semi-finals. To see if that love helps Farmer makes it into the finals, tune in to the America's Got Talent results show on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Check out the video below for a look at Farmer's quarter-finals performance, featuring a pitch-perfect cover of a Jackson 5 hit, that stunned the judges.