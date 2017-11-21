'America's Next Top Model' Winner Eva Marcille Expecting a Baby Boy

"[My doctor] did an ultrasound and lo and behold, we were seven and a half weeks pregnant,” she recalls. “I was like, ‘What?!’ I was expecting the worst only to find out I was carrying a life. It was crazy.”

“I was shocked and terrified all at the same time,” she admits. “It was not planned -- it was very unexpected, and [Michael] was in the middle of this mayoral campaign where being pregnant was not a part of the agenda.”

Now, the couple couldn't be more excited, and have already decided to name their son after Sterling: Michael Todd Sterling Jr.

“So for our son to now have to live up to his dad, it lets me know that there is a great promise on his life," she says of her son on the way, whom her daughter already calls "Mikey." "But it’s also terrifying because he has so much to live up to."

