Amy Acker and David Arquette Go on a Camping Trip From Hell in 'Amanda & Jack Go Glamping' Trailer (Exclusive)

The romantic comedy marks a reunion for Acker and writer-director Brandon Dickerson, as she previously starred in his 2011 drama, Sironia. Amanda & Jack Go Glamping was loosely inspired by Dickerson’s own experiences at the very same glamping retreat, Green Acres, and the movie will premiere at the Austin Film Festival later this month.

Here is the official synopsis:

"With his mid-life marriage on rocky ground and a persistent case of writer’s block, dejected one-hit-author Jack Spencer goes glamping (glamorous camping) with his wife Amanda in search of a spark. The isolated retreat suddenly becomes anything but private with the arrival of double-booking honeymoon hipsters and the return of the sexy super-hunk owner of the 'resort.' While Amy seems excited by all of the charged romantic and sexual energy around them, a visibly derailed and frustrated Jack is clearly not. Desperate to find a way to get over his own flaws and failed ideals, Jack dives deep off the grid into a comedic exploration of love, failure, relevance and miniature donkeys."

Amanda & Jack Go Glamping arrives in theaters and on VOD on Nov. 10.