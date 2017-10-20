Amy Adams' First Selfie Ever is Stunning -- See the Pic!
Amy Adams knows a thing or two about angles!
The 43-year-old actress posed for her first ever selfie on Thursday, and it is stunning!
Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo did the honors of sharing the pic on his Instagram page. "How did #AmyAdams do for her first ever selfie on Instagram tonight? ❤️ She doesn’t have an account yet but hopefully soon," he captioned the shot. "Styled by @petraflannery 💇 @cnaselli 💄 @hungvanngo."
Adams has kept somewhat of a low profile in recent months, but back in January, she wowed when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her adorable daughter, Aviana, by her side.
"I want [Aviana] to know that is it not just women that can soar -- she can soar and she needs to find her own light. I know she is on that path," Adams told ET at the time. "That is something that I need to remind her. No light that shines on me creates a shadow for her to stand in."
