Amy Adams, Harrison Ford & More Presenting at 2017 Hollywood Film Awards -- See the Full List (Exclusive)
The Hollywood Film Awards are shaping up to be a star-studded night!
ET is exclusively revealing the celebrities who will be taking the stage at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Nov. 5 to present the night's nominees.
Nocturnal Animals star Amy Adams is one of the presenters, along with Blade Runner 2049 actor Harrison Ford.
See the full list below:
Jessica Chastain
Bryce Dallas Howard
Melissa McCarthy
Jon Hamm
Dakota Johnson
Annette Bening
James Franco
Eva Longoria
Shailene Woodley
Viola Davis
Jon Favreau
Hosted by James Corden, the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards will honor the most acclaimed films and actors while previewing highly anticipated films and talent for the upcoming year.
As ET previously reported, Kate Winslet will receive the Hollywood Actress Award for her work in the Woody Allen film, Wonder Wheel, and Jake Gyllenhaal will receive the Hollywood Actor Award for his performance as Boston marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman in Stronger.
The cast of The Big Sick -- including Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano -- will receive the Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award. Additionally, Jamie Bell will receive the New Hollywood Actor Award for his recent work in Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, and musicians Diane Warren, Common and Andra Day will receive the Hollywood Song Award for the original song, “Stand Up for Something,” from the film Marshall.