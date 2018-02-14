Amy Poehler Celebrates Galentine’s Day With ‘Parks and Rec’ Co-Stars and It’s Perfect

Who needs Valentine’s Day when you’ve got Galentine’s Day?! The beloved holiday celebrating the ladies was made popular on Parks and Recreation and the cast are still celebrating. On Tuesday, co-stars Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, and Kathryn Hahn posed together for a Galentine’s pic.

“Galentine’s Day! Forever and ever,” Jones captioned the selfie with her gal pals.

Plaza posted the same photo, writing, “Happy happy galentine’s day. These women keep me alive.”

Poehler played politician Leslie Knope on the show, with Jones as her bestie Ann Perkins, Plaza as jaded intern April Ludgate, and Hahn as lawyer Jennifer Barkley. Only this regal holiday could bring together on-screen rivals Ann and April!

Poehler celebrated the holiday, which always falls on Feb. 13, on her Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls Instagram account, sharing fan Galentine’s pics in the Instagram Stories.

The concept of Galentine’s Day was first introduced by Leslie Knope in the second season of the hit NBC comedy.

“What’s Galentine’s Day? Oh, it’s only the best day of the year,” Knope says in the episode. “Every Feb. 13 my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it breakfast style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair minus the angst, plus frittatas.”

Jones has been showing her support of other women a lot this past year. See what she had to say about the #MeToo movement below!

