EXCLUSIVE: How ‘Abundant Acreage Available’ Paralleled Amy Ryan’s Real Life

Shot on location in East Bend, North Carolina, in February of 2016, the film took 17 days to complete. And despite being in the South, there was no shortage of elements to battle, with freezing temperatures, mud, fog and ice on the roads that sent trucks off the sides of roads and forced production to rearrange a couple of the days. At times you can see it onscreen on the actors’ faces, “like, that was cold because I can see my nose,” Ryan muses.

Yet, for all the challenges facing the production, Ryan liked being on the farm, where there was red clay beneath the actors’ feet just like it was written in the script. “It’s all there. You don’t have to dig into any bag of tricks and imagine you’re someplace else,” she says. “Angus paints such a world that you get dropped into.”

Ultimately, the world and film he created is a meditation on death as Tracy is forced to confront her grief. “It’s universal whether [or not] you’ve experienced it; you know you’re going to experience it at some point in your life. What I like about Angus’ world is that it’s not morbid. It’s not depressing,” Ryan says, while offering her take on death.

“I do see it now as something not as scary. I think, actually, death can be a beautiful thing. Sometimes people say, ‘You must be going through a really hard time,’ when someone’s died. You’re like, ‘No, I’ve been through the hard time,’ like, when you are with someone who has a long illness -- that’s the hard time. Death is easy, unless it’s a Quentin Tarantino film. Then death is pretty hard and drawn out.”