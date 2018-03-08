Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Enjoy Food and Fun on Romantic Italian Honeymoon

Amy Schumer and her new hubby, Chris Fischer, are clearly loving married life!

The newlyweds -- who tied the knot in a surprise ceremony last month after a few months of dating -- are living it up in Italy after celebrating their nuptials, taking in food, fun and art in some of the European country’s most beautiful cities.

Schumer shared shots from the couple's blissful Italian honeymoon via social media on Thursday, posting a pic of her and Fischer adorably enjoying cappuccinos on her Instagram story, followed by a video of her and her new hubby cruising around on Segways.

Schumer also shared a pic of Fischer, a James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author, checking out the cured meat and cheese selection at a local shop.

The 36-year-old actress-comedian even shared a sweet throwback vid of her adorable pup, Tati, revealing that she met her canine companion and her soon-to-be hubby at around the same time!

“#tbt first day Tati and I met,” Schumer captioned the sweet vid. “Same week I met Chris. Now we are a family. 😍.”

Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in a star-studded seaside ceremony at an estate in Malibu, California, on Valentine’s Day. She opened up about married life on SiriusXM’s You Up w/Nikki Glaser podcast last week.

"It feels f**king good!” the Trainwreck star admitted. "I'm a wife as hell. But, it's still a novelty. Somebody went to sit next to [Fischer] and he's like, ‘My wife is sitting here,' and then I got back and he was excited to tell me that he said that.”

See more on Schumer and Fischer’s surprise nuptials in the video below.

