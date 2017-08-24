Amy Schumer Poses Nearly Naked, Addresses Netflix Equal Pay Controversy: 'I Will Continue to Work My A** Off'

“Thanks for chiming in on what you feel I deserve to be paid. I believe women deserve equal pay,” the 36-year-old writer and actress shared. “However I don't believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave. They are legends and 2 of the greatest comics of all time.”

“I didn't ask for the same as my friends,” she added, noting however, “I did ask for more than the initial offer. I will continue to work my a** off and be the best performer I can be. The reports of me ‘demanding’ or ‘insisting’ on equal pay to them aren't true.”