Amy Schumer Reveals the Hilarious Reason She's Not Taking Husband Chris Fischer's Last Name

Amy Schumer has revealed the hilarious and unexpected reason why she won’t be taking her new husband, Chris Fischer’s last name.

The Trainwreck star took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, filming a chat with her dad, Gordon, about why the prospective name change isn’t in the cards

“Are you still Amy Schumer or are you Amy Fischer now?” Gordon quizzed the newlywed.

“I’m not Amy Fischer,” she responded. “Do you remember who Amy Fischer is? The Long Island Lolita! Yeah, no, I’m keeping my last name. I’m keeping your last name.”

Schumer, 36, was referring to a high school student named Amy Fisher who shot her lover’s wife in New York in 1992, then served seven years in prison for assault. Following her release from jail, Fisher starred in adult films including Fatal Seduction and Seduced by a Cougar 22.

During Schumer’s chat with Gordon, who is reliant on a wheelchair due to suffering from multiple sclerosis, photos of actress Goldie Hawn could be seen pinned up on the wall in the background. Schumer and Hawn starred alongside each other in the 2017 film, Snatched, and in May of last year, her dad adorably teared up while meeting Hawn, who Schumer referred to on Instagram as "the love of his life."

Schumer later shared another clip that showed the pair playing poker.

The comedian tied the knot with Fischer, a chef and cookbook author, in Malibu, California, on Feb. 13.

The wedding was attended by Jennifer Lawrence and Chelsea Handler, and took place at a private home which served as the location for the first date on the most recent season of The Bachelor.

