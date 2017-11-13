Amy Schumer Spotted on a Dinner Date With Chef Chris Fischer: Pic
Does Amy Schumer have a new man in her life?
The 36-year-old comedian was recently spotted having dinner with chef Chris Fischer in New York City. Schumer dressed in a button-up blouse and kept her blonde hair tied back during the meal, while Fischer wore a black T-shirt. The two talked over candlelight and had what appears to be glasses of wine.
Schumer split from ex-boyfriend Ben Hanisch in May after a year and a half of dating, though the exes still appear to be on good terms. In September, the comedian thanked Hanisch -- a furniture designer -- for her new patio swing chair and table set.
