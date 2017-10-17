Amy Schumer Talks About Her 'Really Cool Weight Gain' and the 'Constant Feedback' She Gets About Her Looks

Amy Schumer is keeping a sense of humor about all the critics who feel the need to comment about her size on social media.

The 36-year-old comedian looked stunning in a cleavage-baring black jumpsuit and matching belt on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live -- which was taped in Brooklyn, New York -- but admitted to the late-night host that she did gain a few pounds ahead of making her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's new play, Meteor Shower.

"I had a really cool weight gain last winter," she confessed. "Has anyone had the kind of weight gain where your coats don't fit?"