Amy Schumer Talks About Her 'Really Cool Weight Gain' and the 'Constant Feedback' She Gets About Her Looks
Amy Schumer is keeping a sense of humor about all the critics who feel the need to comment about her size on social media.
The 36-year-old comedian looked stunning in a cleavage-baring black jumpsuit and matching belt on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live -- which was taped in Brooklyn, New York -- but admitted to the late-night host that she did gain a few pounds ahead of making her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's new play, Meteor Shower.
"I had a really cool weight gain last winter," she confessed. "Has anyone had the kind of weight gain where your coats don't fit?"
Schumer then sarcastically addressed the comments made about her body on the web. "We're so blessed with the internet that people give you constant feedback on your looks," she quipped. "[It's] such a cool time. Thank each and every one of you for all your feedback on my face and body."
The Snatched star went on to reference a negative comment that actually made her hungry. "The other day, somebody tweeted about me, 'Amy Schumer's body looks like a bag of mashed potatoes,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'OK, now I need mashed potatoes.'"
This isn't the first time Schumer has called out body shamers. In March 2016, she shared a pic of herself in a swimsuit, writing: "I hope you find some joy in your lives today in a human interaction and not just in writing unkind things to a stranger you've never met who triggers something in you that makes you feel powerless and alone."
She added: "This is how I look. I feel happy. I think I look strong and healthy and also like miss trunchbull from Matilda. Kisses!"
