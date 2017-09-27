Amy Schumer Thanks Ex-Boyfriend Ben Hanisch for New Patio Furniture in Goofy Instagram Pic

Amy Schumer and her dog are doing it right.

The Snatched star took to Instagram on Tuesday, where she thanked for her new patio swing chair and table set, writing, "Thank you @benhanisch @frehr we are loving it @lastworkshopv."

Of course, what stole the show in the pic was the 36-year-old comedian and her adorable dog's backyard barbecue fashion!

Schumer rocked an epic Big Mac-adorned onesie as she tried out the swing, while the little pup was dressed as a hot dog.