Amy Schumer Watches Her Dad Stand Up From Wheelchair Two Decades After Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis
Amy Schumer is a proud daughter.
The 36-year-old comedian shared an emotional Instagram video earlier this week of her father, Gordon, standing up from his wheelchair almost two decades since he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.
"My dad stood today with the help of a device. But he stood," Schumer wrote. "Thank you to his nurse Sam. Dr Kanter and Dr Sadiq everyone at Tish for their MS stem cell work. Also Pure Prairie League for their song 'Aime' his favorite song. We had a good day."
In the video, while the song is playing in the background, the Trainwreck star's dad jokingly says, "I hate this song, [Amy] was named after this song!" Schumer then hugs her dad and says, "we haven’t been able to stand next to each other in a while" and leans her head on his shoulder.
Schumer has previously spoken out about her father's MS and how she was only 12 when he was diagnosed.
The actress currently stars in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower Broadway play. Last month, she shared a sweet snap of her dad visiting her during rehearsals.
Last year, Schumer set up a Facetime call between her father and his lifelong celeb crush, Goldie Hawn.
Check out the adorable moment in the video below.