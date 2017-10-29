Amy Schumer's Dad Visits Her Before Her Big Broadway Debut: See the Heartwarming Pic!
Amy Schumer is Broadway bound and has the support of one very important fan.
Schumer is making her Broadway debut starring in a new play written by Steve Martin titled Meteor Shower, alongside Keegan-Michael Key and Broadway vet Laura Benanti, which begins its previews on Nov. 1.
On Saturday, the comedian shared a picture of herself with her dad, Gordon, in the theater during a rehearsal for the show.
"@meteorshowerbwy previews begin next week," she wrote in the caption. "My dad came to watch rehearsal yesterday and loved it so the important reviews are in!"
This isn't the first time Schumer has shared sweet moments with her dad, who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis and lives in an assisted living facility.
Last year, she revealed that she was able to buy back her family's farm after they lost it to bankruptcy when Schumer was 12, and shared the happy news with her dad over Facetime.
And in May of this year, Schumer also introduced Gordon to "the love of his life," her Snatched co-star Goldie Hawn.
