Amy Schumer's Dad Visits Her Before Her Big Broadway Debut: See the Heartwarming Pic!

Amy Schumer is Broadway bound and has the support of one very important fan.

Schumer is making her Broadway debut starring in a new play written by Steve Martin titled Meteor Shower, alongside Keegan-Michael Key and Broadway vet Laura Benanti, which begins its previews on Nov. 1.

On Saturday, the comedian shared a picture of herself with her dad, Gordon, in the theater during a rehearsal for the show.

"@meteorshowerbwy previews begin next week," she wrote in the caption. "My dad came to watch rehearsal yesterday and loved it so the important reviews are in!"