Amy Shumer's Dog Tati Adorably Helps Her Work Out
Amy Schumer is getting some workout help from Tatiana Maslany!
No, not the actress -- Schumer's adorable dog, who happens to be named after the Orphan Black star.
Schumer shared videos to her Instagram story on Wednesday of herself trying to focus on her workout, though Tati proved to be a little distracting.
Tati adorably played with a toy while Schumer lifted weights, and sat patiently while she jump-roped. However, the dog couldn't help but join in when Schumer slid across the floor on a towel.
Schumer adopted Tati earlier this year, and revealed she was named after Maslany in an Instagram post in August. "The real @tatianamaslany knows I named her for her because she is my favorite actress," the Trainwreck star explained, sharing a pic of Tatiana Maslany and Tatiana Maslany just weeks later.
See more on Schumer in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amy Schumer Watches Her Dad Stand Up From Wheelchair Two Decades After Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis
Amy Schumer Spotted on a Dinner Date With Chef Chris Fischer: Pic
Amy Schumer Talks About Her 'Really Cool Weight Gain' and the 'Constant Feedback' She Gets About Her Looks