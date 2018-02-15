Amy Schumer's Stylist Shares Intimate Details About Actress' 'Magical' Wedding to Chris Fischer

If there's one word to describe Amy Schumer's surprise wedding to chef Chris Fischer, it's "magical."

ET caught up with the 36-year-old comedian's stylist, Leesa Evans, over the phone on Thursday, where she revealed intimate details about her client-turned-pal's special day.

After only a few months of dating, Schumer and Fischer tied the knot on Tuesday (just ahead of Valentine's Day!) in a secret ceremony in Malibu, California. "It was a very spur-of-the-moment decision," Evans explained. "But it was not a surprise [to the guests], really, because Amy and Chris are incredibly in love and I think they feel really grateful that they found each other."

"[They] just love spending time with each other, and, as Amy put it, she just couldn't wait one minute longer for the day when they would be married," she continued. "It was magical. The only way I can put it is, it worked organically and easily came together in just a few days' time. It was really fun because it wasn't a lot of drama and it wasn't too much to think about. Every decision that was made just felt instinctually right and we went with it."

Evans told us that even helping Schumer say "yes" to the dress was an absolute breeze! The Trainwreck star went with a re-embroidered lace and tulle A-line gown with a ballet bodice from Monique Lhuillier.

"I woke up one morning last week and she said, 'Chris and I are gonna get married on Tuesday. Call me when you wake up,'" Evans recalled of the casual phone exchange she had with Schumer. "So, I called her when I woke up and was overjoyed. I said, 'Well, I'll round up some dresses,' and she was like, 'OK, I'll come over to your office later today.'"

And that's exactly what Schumer did, bringing along Fischer and a few other friends to Evans' office as she tried on bridal gowns.

"When I say dresses, I should say dress," Evans revealed. "Because, literally, we put on the first dress and we just both looked at each other and we're like, 'Why go any further?' We did a few minor adjustments to it and that was it."

"She only tried on one dress. We both just felt it was so effortless," the stylist continued. "I think the thing that Amy loved about it was that she didn't have to wear any extra pieces with it. It was just so simple, easy and comfortable, and she didn't wear heels. She just wore flats and she just felt so much like herself, you know? That just made her comfortable, and it added to the perfection of that day for her."

Evans confirmed that there were "no formal invitations" sent out to guests. Instead, Schumer and Fischer texted and called their friends just a few days ahead of their nuptials.

"It was a lot of phone calls to all of their loved ones that said, 'Hey, we're getting married and it's going to be a Tuesday in Malibu. Please come,'" Evans said. "We communicate so much by text message these days, I imagine it was a combo of calls and texts... I personally heard [there were] a lot of phone calls."

Before we hung up our own phone call with Evans, we of course had to ask her all about Schumer and Fischer's adorable, whirlwind romance. She told us she thinks they make it work because they're such "great friends."

"They really admire and respect each other, and they both bring something to the table that is so interesting and exciting to one another," she explained. "What I love about Chris is that he's an incredible chef, so every time I go over to their place, just on a random day, he'll be like, 'Can I make you something to eat?' And it's like this delicious lunch or delicious snack. I'm like, 'We need Chris around at all times because he just makes everything better.'"

"I think that's all I can really say about him, and I think Amy gets that feeling, too," Evans added. "He's just that kind of person that you [like] having him around. He's so capable and he's smart and he's kindhearted and he's thoughtful and he's just a really good person. Everyone that spoke about him -- all his friends and family at the wedding -- it's just that same sentiment was always the truth. He's just a good person and he's the kind of person that just makes things better when he's around."

Does it get any sweeter than that?

ET also caught up with Schumer's close friend, Jennifer Lawrence, on Thursday, who was just one of the many celebrity guests invited to the wedding. Lawrence called the ceremony "beautiful," though she admitted it was "very sudden."

Hear her reveal even more wedding details to ET in the video below!

