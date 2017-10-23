Amy Sedaris on Why You Should Never Bring Raw Vegetables or Your Grandparents to a Dinner Party (Exclusive)

And the key, she says, to being invited back is knowing your role. “If I invite you over and I know you're a really funny person, then I know that you're going to help keep the ball in the air. I might invite you for your energy,” says Sedaris, who explains the party essentially has to be cast. “A good guest would know, ‘That's pretty much why I'm coming, so I better be in a good mood.’”

It’s also about understanding proper party etiquette, like showing up on time or knowing what to (or not to) bring. “You don't want to show up early or want to show up with anything that takes up counter space,” Sedaris says, adding: “I hate when people show up with raw vegetables and they ask you if you have a cutting board and they ask you if you have a sharp knife and you're like, ‘No one's going to eat your f**king raw vegetables and your stupid spinach dip.’ Or they come over with flowers that they got at the bodega without second thought because then you got to acknowledge the flowers, then you have to hide your disappointment in the flowers, then you have to cut them down and then you have to get your vase and then you have to find counter space for them. It's a pain in the a**. It's like send them before or after. I'm just talking about larger events. If this is party of five, then it’s different, but you know, it’s like, ‘Put some thought into it.’’”