Ana Gasteyer Reveals There’s a New Hanukkah Song in ‘A Christmas Story Live!’ (Exclusive)

The new song for Gasteyer’s character, which was an off-camera role in the film, is written by Pasek and Paul, the composing team that won an Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony within the last year for La La Land and Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen. It’s one of several new songs Pasek and Paul are writing for the live television event to supplement their Tony-nominated original score and book adapted by Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary (Fox’s Grease: Live!). The live broadcast will take place on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, and is produced by some of the same team that brought Grease: Live! to TV, where Gasteyer played principal Mrs. McGee.