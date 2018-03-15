Anderson Cooper Announces He's Single and Has Split From Longtime Boyfriend Benjamin Maisani

Anderson Cooper is single and reportedly already mingling.

The 50-year-old newsman released a statement to ET on Thursday, announcing that he and live-in boyfriend Benjamin Maisani had broken up after first going public with their relationship in 2015.

"Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago," reads the statement. "We are still family to each other, and love each other very much."

News of the couple's split comes after the Daily Mail released an article claiming that Cooper has been spending time with a 33-year-old doctor named Victor Lopez that lives in Dallas, Texas. According to the website, Cruz has posted numerous photos to his private Instagram account of him and Cooper hanging out over the past few months.

Meanwhile, on Cooper's Instagram, he has been busy promoting his upcoming tour with pal Andy Cohen, who also recently revealed to ET that he too is back on the market.

"Yes, I am single again,” Cohen, who was dating Harvard University grad student Clifton Dassuncao, confessed while on set of his show, Love Connection.

While the 49-year-old Watch What Happens Live host didn't give any reasons for the split, he did reveal what he's looking for in a mate. "Someone who’s very independent, someone who has their own thing going on,” he noted. “Maybe someone who’s never seen The Real Housewives.”

Check out more of ET's interview with Cohen to find out what kind of guy he's into looks-wise:

