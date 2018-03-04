Andra Day Lays Down and Works It On the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet -- See Her Fabulous Pose!

Now crowning the official red carpet queen of Oscars 2018!

Singer Andra Day took it to the next level before the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, laying down right there on the carpet and pulling off a fabulous pose in her Vera Wang gown.

Hopefully, Day will be bringing that swagger to the show, when she performs with Common for his Oscar-nominated song “Stand Up For Something” from the movie Marshall. Common is hoping to add to his Oscar collection if the song wins -- after he won Best Original Song with John Legend in 2015 for the Selma track, "Glory."

Check out the incredible pic below!

"I cannot give you any details about this performance, but I can tell you the one detail is that I’m worried about getting through the entire thing without choking up," Day told ET ahead of the show. "But it’s going to be amazing."

"I'm grateful to God. I’m grateful to the people I get to work with. I’m grateful for the people who said, ‘Hey, we want her.’ We don’t do this by ourselves, and we’re walking with purpose today," she added. "What this song means to people, it’s telling people that you can engage, you can stand up. It doesn’t matter if you have no resources. It doesn’t matter if your platform is one person or the world. You can make a difference. So it’s been amazing."

