Andy Cohen Helps John Mayer Celebrate His 40th Birthday With 'Magic' Trip to Brazil
Andy Cohen's such a good friend, he wished John Mayer a happy birthday twice!
The Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram on Friday to "salute" Mayer's 40th birthday.
"One final salute to @johnmayer as we put a bow around our Celebration of 40 Years of Excellence," Cohen wrote alongside a snap of Mayer saluting, well, probably himself, seeing as it was his birthday. "My heart is busting out with a whole lotta feels after an experience of a lifetime. Brazil is Magic and so are you, JM. ⚡️💗⚡️ #JM40."
Mayer, who is in Brazil for the next two weeks performing, brought a group of friends including Cohen, Bob Saget, Greg Dacyshyn and David Ryan Harris, as well as his brother, Carl, down to South America to celebrate his birthday, which was on Monday.
"This right here is an ELECTRIC COWBOY! They only made one @johnmayer," Cohen captioned a photo posted Monday of himself and Mayer. "We are lucky to have him. Happy Birthday 💗⚡️💗⚡️. #JM40."
While Mayer's ex, Katy Perry, didn't make it to Brazil for his birthday, she wasn't against sending birthday wishes to his dad!
"Looking fantastic as ever!" Perry wrote to Mayer's father, who turned 90 last week. "Happy birthday friend."
