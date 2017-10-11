Andy Cohen Replaces Kathy Griffin as Co-Host of CNN's New Year's Eve Special With Anderson Cooper

Cooper and Cohen have been friends for years, with Cooper appearing on WWHL after Griffin was fired from CNN's New Year's Eve special. Griffin, who had co-hosted New Year's Eve with Cooper since 2007, was fired from the gig in May after her controversial photo shoot in which she posed with a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's head.

"We're still friends," Cooper told Cohen of Griffin in July. "And look, I said what I said about -- I didn’t think what she said was appropriate, but I wish her the best and I hope she bounces back."

"She's incredibly funny and a lot of people love her, and I think she'll bounce back from this," he added.

Soon after Cooper's comments, however, Griffin told The Cut that her friendship with Cooper was over, as she was "hurt deeply" by him declaring they were still friends without checking in with her first.