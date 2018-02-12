Andy Cohen Weighs In on Kim Cattrall-Sarah Jessica Parker Feud

Andy Cohen has a lot of thoughts on Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's feud.

During Monday's Andy Cohen Live, on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy, the 49-year-old talk show host addressed the ongoing drama between the two actresses, seemingly picking a side.

In case you haven't been keeping up, the feud allegedly began when Parker and her castmates revealed in multiple interviews that everyone was on board for a SATC 3, except Cattrall, who claimed she's "never been friends" with her co-stars. However, when Cattrall's younger brother, Christopher, died unexpectedly earlier this week, Parker put their differences aside and reached out to her to send condolences. But Cattrall let it be known via Instagram that she didn't "need" Parker's love or support.

"My Mom asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?'" Cattrall explained in the caption. "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

Cohen admitted that when he woke up to the news on Saturday, he "thought it was fake."

"I was like, 'There's no way Kim Cattrall has posted this on her Instagram,'" he recalled. "This is a woman who is in the middle of grieving the loss of her brother, which is tragic and sad."

"I was thinking about it over the weekend and I was like, 'Well, [SJP] follows Kim on Instagram, Kim posted about her brother dying and she expressed her condolences in a comment ... like, one line, that's it," Cohen continued. "And then [Sarah] was doing press all last week for Divorce, and when you're doing press, you're asked the same questions about what's going on. So people, I'm sure, were like, 'What do you think of what happened [with Kim's brother]?' And she simply and concisely expressed her condolences."

Cohen said he doesn't really see that behavior as "exploiting a tragedy."

"What was she supposed to do? Say something bad?" he asked, coming to Parker's defense. "I mean, I don't understand."

"I also don't like it that people are categorizing this as a catfight," he added. "There's only one person fighting here."

Parker was recently a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where he says she "only said the nicest things" about Cattrall. She echoed those sentiments while chatting with ET about the possibility of a SATC 3 at the Paley Center for Media's An Evening With the Cast of Divorce in New York City earlier this month.

Explaining why she sent her love and support to Cattrall during this tragic time, she said, "If somebody in your life, whether you're in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it's involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you're thinking about them."

