Andy Grammer Weighs in on Taylor Swift, Katy Perry Feud: ‘At This Point, Let It Go!'
Even Taylor Swift’s pals are over her “Bad Blood” with Katy Perry! Singer Andy Grammer appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night where host Cohen asked him about the to longtime rift.
“I don’t think I’m in her squad per say but she’s been really sweet to me,” Grammer said of Swift. “She’s tweeted my songs and brought me on stage at her arena shows.”
So will Swift and Perry finally bury the hatchet?
“Man, I hope so. There’s no reason for all that,” Grammer said of the widely publicized feud. “I mean, I’m sure there’s a reason for it, but at this point, let it go!”
WATCH: Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry: The Complete Timeline of Their Feud
Perry is more than happy to move forward. While promoting her new album, the “Swish Swish” singer told the Today show, "I mean, I love her, I always have. We've had our differences, but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.'"
For more from the feud, watch the clip below!