Angela Bassett on Returning to ‘American Horror Story’ Behind the Camera and Starring on ‘9-1-1’ (Exclusive)

The show once again goes back in time to explore the history of cults, with Peters portraying Marshall Applewhite of Heaven's Gate, David Koresh of Branch Davidians and Jim Jones of the Peoples Temple in a montage of recreated found footage. “It was a little disturbing to have to go back to research that period and see the faces of those people, and to imagine who they were and what they needed and what got them there,” says Bassett, who hoped to understand them and honor their humanity on screen.

She commends Peters for fully embodying each leader. “He came ready, I have to say, he came prepared each day with those three figures,” Bassett says, adding that it was a pleasure to watch him get into the headspace of each man. His commitment led them to include a speech from Koresh that wasn’t originally in the script. With most of the flashback footage set to be used in a montage, there wasn’t any plan to include audio from what was shot of Peters as the cult leaders. However, he delivered it so well, she reveals, that they found a way to include it “because it helped to layer the story.”