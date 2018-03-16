Angela Bassett Thinks Michael B. Jordan Is More of a ‘Sex Kitten in the Bedroom’ Than Chadwick Bosman

Angela Bassett isn’t afraid to talk about her sexy Black Panther co-stars.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, the 59-year-old actress had fun by answering questions from “Shady Black Panther.”

The cartoon cat first asked, “Who do you think is more of a sex kitten in the bedroom – Michael B. Jordan or Chadwick Boseman?”

In the Marvel film, Jordan played Bassett’s ruthless nephew, Killmonger, and Boseman played her son, T’Challa, aka the Black Panther.

At first the star, who played Queen Ramonda, looked embarrassed, hiding her face in her hands.

“Who do you think?” host Cohen asked. “I think it’s Jordan.”

“You think it’s Jordan?” Bassett asked, before adding, “Yeah, I’ve gotta agree with you.”

She then was asked for a game of “Shag, Marry, Kill” about her other co-stars -- Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Kaluuya and Forest Whitaker.

“I would shag Daniel because he’s wild, he’s so crazy,” she said of the Get Out star. “He’s gotta be fun.”

But when it came time to marry or kill the other two, she declared, “I want to marry both of them!”

Later in the episode a caller asked Bassett if she had any dish on the box office blockbuster’s sequel.

“I hope they’re writing it now!” she said. “I hope that we’re prepared for it, but no, I haven’t heard anything about it. I just know that I didn’t die, so I’m happy about that.”

She also had some ideas on how to bring back some of the beloved characters killed in the original film.

“Maybe Shuri [Letitia Wright] with the heart-shaped herb can bring back Killmonger [Jordan] because folks don’t want him to go anywhere and bring Forest [Whitaker] back,” she suggested.

Those fans waiting on the sequel can expect some Black Panther action in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. ET sat down with stars Boseman and Danai Gurira ahead of the film’s April release. Watch the clip below!

