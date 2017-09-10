Angelina Jolie Is All Smiles With Her Kids on the Red Carpet at Toronto International Film Festival
Angelina Jolie and five of her six kids were in Canada for the premiere of The Breadwinner at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, and the proud mom couldn't have looked more excited to spend some fun time with her children.
Jolie posed for photos with Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 11; Vivienne, 9, and Knox, 9, as they arrived at the screening and walked from their SUV to the red carpet press line, where the kids smiled for the camera like seasoned pros.
Jolie's 13-year-old son, Pax, joined his mom and siblings when they hit the carpet, and posed alongside Nora Twomey, director of The Breadwinner, and the animated film's star, Saara Chaudry.
Jolie, whose production company co-financed and developed The Breadwinner, was also joined by Loung Ung, a Cambodian-born human rights activist who has been working closely with Jolie on the adaptation of her harrowing childhood memoir, First They Killed My Father.
Jolie also took some time to step off the press line and meet some of her fans, signing autographs and snapping selfies with those who had come out to cheer her and her family on.
The Breadwinner, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Deborah Ellis, tells the story of a young girl in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan who is forced to dress as a man to support her family after her father is arrested and taken away. The Breadwinner hits theaters Nov. 17.
First They Killed My Father, the true story of Ung's frightening survival during the Khmer Rouge uprising in the late 1970s, will screen at TIFF on Monday and premieres on Netflix on Friday.