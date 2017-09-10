Angelina Jolie Is All Smiles With Her Kids on the Red Carpet at Toronto International Film Festival

Angelina Jolie and five of her six kids were in Canada for the premiere of The Breadwinner at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, and the proud mom couldn't have looked more excited to spend some fun time with her children.

Jolie posed for photos with Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 11; Vivienne, 9, and Knox, 9, as they arrived at the screening and walked from their SUV to the red carpet press line, where the kids smiled for the camera like seasoned pros.