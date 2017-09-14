Angelina Jolie and Kids Go Glam at 'First They Killed My Father' NYC Premiere -- See the Pics!

Jolie was joined by all six of her children she shares with Brad Pitt: 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The actress' oldest two children both helped their mom on the set of First My Killed My Father -- Maddox as an executive producer and Pax as an on-set photographer.