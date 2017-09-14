Angelina Jolie and Kids Go Glam at 'First They Killed My Father' NYC Premiere -- See the Pics!
The Jolie-Pitts take New York City!
Angelina Jolie made a stunning appearance at the New York premiere of her film, First They Killed My Father, on Thursday.
The 42-year-old actress-director went glam in a strapless gray dress. She accessorized her look with simple jewelry and a pink lip.
RELATED: Angelina Jolie on Life After Brad Pitt, Calls Her Kids the 'Best Friends I've Ever Had'
Jolie was joined by all six of her children she shares with Brad Pitt: 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The actress' oldest two children both helped their mom on the set of First My Killed My Father -- Maddox as an executive producer and Pax as an on-set photographer.
It was a busy day for Jolie, who just hours earlier visited the United Nations, where she met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The mother of six is the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
RELATED: Maddox Jolie-Pitt Praises 'Fun, Funny' Mom Angelina as She Talks Year Full of 'Ups and Downs'
Jolie promoted First They Killed My Father at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this week, where she told ET that her kids were "having a laugh" seeing their mom all dressed up. Watch below.