Angelina Jolie Gets Candid About Aging and How Her Looks Have Changed Over the Years

Angelina Jolie has a good outlook on growing older.

"I see myself aging, and I love it because it means I’m alive," the mother of six says in the April issue of InStyle. "I’m living and getting older. Don’t love having a random dark spot from a pregnancy, sure. I see my flaws. But what I see that I like isn’t about a structure or an appearance. It’s more that I see my family in my face. I see my age.”

The 42-year-old actress-director's style certainly has changed since she was carrying ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's blood in a vile wrapped around her neck, but she doesn't seem to have any regrets about her past beauty and fashion statements.

"I’m sure I had my moments when I was little where I would put makeup all over my face, but I was a bit of a tomboy," she recalls of her youth. "And then I was a bit of a punk. Nowadays it’s very popular to dye your hair blue, for example. In my day you bleached it and used a Sharpie [for color]."

Angelina Jolie attends the Cable Ace Awards on Nov. 15, 1997 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Jolie says she's always been mindful of her features. "I have very full, big features, so if I did everything, I’d look a bit like a clown," she notes. "It’d be just a lot."

While the Oscar winner's look has changed quite a bit, she's always turning heads.

In January, Jolie looked stunning when she hit the red carpet at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala with daughters Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 11, by her side, along with human rights activist Loung Ung.

While at the event, the proud mother was eager to gush to ET over her dates. "I'm with a woman I admire very much, and two other women I admire very much," she said in praise of her girls and Ung.

