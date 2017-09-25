Angelina Jolie Goes Grocery Shopping, Still Manages to Look Incredibly Glam: Pic!

In her Vanity Fair tell-all from July, Jolie said she was taking cooking classes at the request of her children.

"I'm just wanting to make the proper breakfast and keep the house. That's my passion," Jolie said about her current priorities. "At the request of my kids, I'm taking cooking classes. As I go to sleep at night, I think, 'Did I do a great job as a mom or was that an average day?'"

She also talked about learning how to cook in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph earlier this month.



“Cooking is one of those things you do when you are settled in your life and you can take the time," she mused. "But, somehow I am just very impatient and I am a little bit erratic. But, I am getting into it now. I feel like, if I cook, the kids can all hang out. Although, they often take over and tell me that they can do it better.”