Angelina Jolie Looks Posh in All Black While Greeting Fans in Los Angeles

Jolie was promoting her latest Netflix film, First They Killed My Father, at Deadline's The Contenders event.

The actress' oldest two children both helped their mom on the set of the film -- Maddox as an executive producer and Pax as an on-set photographer.

In September, Jolie told ET at the film's premiere at the Toronto Film Festival that her kids were "having a laugh" seeing their mom all dressed up.

