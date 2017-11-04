Angelina Jolie Looks Posh in All Black While Greeting Fans in Los Angeles
Angelina Jolie makes times for her fans.
The 42-year-old actress was spotted signing autographs outside the Directors Guild of America building in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The stunning star was sophistically dressed in a black long-sleeve, turtleneck sweater dress with pointed black leather ankle boots and dark sunglasses. She swept her dark locks up in a playful ponytail.
Jolie was promoting her latest Netflix film, First They Killed My Father, at Deadline's The Contenders event.
The actress' oldest two children both helped their mom on the set of the film -- Maddox as an executive producer and Pax as an on-set photographer.
In September, Jolie told ET at the film's premiere at the Toronto Film Festival that her kids were "having a laugh" seeing their mom all dressed up.
