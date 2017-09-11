Angelina Jolie to Meet With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Toronto, Source Says
Angelina Jolie’s Canadian trip isn’t solely for the Toronto International Film Festival.
The 42-year-old actress and humanitarian will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during her trip, a source tells ET. The source adds that Jolie will also be speaking at Canada’s first-ever Canadian Women’s Summit on Monday.
Over the weekend, Jolie made TIFF a family affair, bringing her kids, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox to the screening of The Breadwinner, a film she executive produced.
“The kids were professionals! They were really well behaved and seemed to be having great time!” another source tells ET. “They posed for photos and waited patiently while their mom signed autographs.”
“She couldn’t have been nicer!” a separate source tells ET of Jolie at the after-party for the screening. ”She was so gracious and poised and down-to-earth. She seemed to really be enjoying herself."
Meanwhile, though Jolie continues to be socially and politically engaged, it seems she’s ready to get back in the acting ring as well!
