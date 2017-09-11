Angelina Jolie to Meet With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Toronto, Source Says

Over the weekend, Jolie made TIFF a family affair, bringing her kids, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox to the screening of The Breadwinner, a film she executive produced.

“The kids were professionals! They were really well behaved and seemed to be having great time!” another source tells ET. “They posed for photos and waited patiently while their mom signed autographs.”