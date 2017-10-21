Angelina Jolie Poses With Daughters Zahara and Shiloh on the Red Carpet -- See the Sweet Pics!

It was girls night out for Angelina Jolie!

The 42-year-old actress brought daughters Zahara and Shiloh with her to the red carpet premiere of The Breadwinner at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Friday.

Jolie, who served as a producer on the film about a headstrong young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy in order to provide for her family, looked stunning in a white Ulyana Sergeenko crepe dress.

The mother of six was all smiles while holding hands with 11-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Zahara, who both opted for all black ensembles.