Angelina Jolie Poses With Daughters Zahara and Shiloh on the Red Carpet -- See the Sweet Pics!
It was girls night out for Angelina Jolie!
The 42-year-old actress brought daughters Zahara and Shiloh with her to the red carpet premiere of The Breadwinner at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Friday.
Jolie, who served as a producer on the film about a headstrong young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy in order to provide for her family, looked stunning in a white Ulyana Sergeenko crepe dress.
The mother of six was all smiles while holding hands with 11-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Zahara, who both opted for all black ensembles.
The family couldn't have looked happier at the premiere, taking time to pose with The Breadwinner's young star, Saara Chaudry.
Friday's premiere wasn't Shiloh and Zahara's first red carpet. All of Jolie's children accompanied her on her recent press tour for First They Killed My Father, which Pax and Maddox also worked on.
