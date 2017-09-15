Angelina Jolie Poses With Sons Maddox and Pax at Film After Party in Trench Coat Dress: Pics
After the show it’s Angelina Jolie’s after party look! The 42-year-old director attended the of her film First They Killed My Father on Thursday night. After the screening, Jolie was flanked by her sons Maddox, 16, who served as an executive producer on the film and Pax, 13, on their way to the after party.
For the post-screen soiree, Jolie changed into a white trench dress and grey heels. She kept her signature red lip. Her sons looked dapper in matching black suits.
On the red carpet, she donned a strapless purple Dior Haute Couture gown, completely showing off her giant back tattoo expansion for the first time at a formal event.
She walked the carpet with her children and friend, Loung Ung, who wrote the book which inspired the Netflix film.
"It is lovely to be in this moment together because our friendship goes back so long," Jolie told ET at the premiere. "We were joking on the way here, we were laughing because we're both in heels and trying to fix each other's dresses and when we met, we were in a soaking wet monsoon in our boots and we were a little more comfortable. Now we're kind of laughing about it."
