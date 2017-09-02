Angelina Jolie Receives Warm Welcome at Telluride Film Festival, Brings Kids on Stage After Movie Screening
A standing ovation for Angelina Jolie!
The 42-year-old actress received a warm welcome after screening her film, First They Killed My Father, at the 2017 Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Saturday.
Jolie, who directed and co-wrote the movie with Loung Ung based on Ung's memoir of the same name, was joined by the film's cast and crew -- and two of her own children.
Maddox, who helped his mother in the production of the Netflix film, and Pax supported their mom on stage after the screening, which left the audience in tears.
Meanwhile, Jolie recently found herself fighting back against an excerpt from her recent Vanity Fair tell-all, which discussed alleged "game" First They Killed My Father producers played with children while casting the film.
