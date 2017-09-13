Angelina Jolie Says Not Everybody 'Understands or Likes' Her -- and 'That's OK'

"I will get funny at some point,” she quips to the Times, noting that she was working on Disney's Maleficent 2. “That was a little funny."

As for her home life, Jolie and her children -- Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Vivienne, 9, and Knox, 9 -- recently moved into the former residence of filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, a house the 42-year-old star refers to as "happy and light."

“It took me a few months to realize that I was really going to have to do it. That there was going to have to be another base regardless of everything,” she says of purchasing the house after her split from Pitt. “There was going to have to be a home, another home.”