Angelina Jolie Says She 'Doesn't Enjoy Being Single': 'It's Not Something I Wanted'

"Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together," she confesses. "But really I am just trying to get through my days."

"I don't enjoy being single," the By the Sea star adds. "It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard."

Jolie has been battling a laundry list of health issues in recent years -- she underwent a preventative double mastectomy in 2013, had her ovaries removed in 2015 and also recently developed hypertension and a Bell's Palsy diagnosis.

"Emotionally it’s been a very difficult year,” she says. “And I have some other health issues. So, my health is something I have to monitor.”

The Oscar winner added that remaining positive is crucial for getting through the tough moments.

“I feel sometimes that my body has taken a hit, but I try to laugh as much as possible,” she continues. “We tend to get so stressed that our children feel our stress when they need to feel our joy. Even if you are going through chemo, you need to find the ability to love and laugh. It may sound like a postcard, but it’s true.”