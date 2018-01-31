Angelina Jolie Strikes a Fierce Pose During Glam Paris Photo Shoot: Pic!

Angelina Jolie is looking ravishing in red.

The 42-year-old actress was snapped dramatically posing in an eye-catching red dress on top of the Meurice Hotel in Paris, France, on Tuesday, raising up the design's cape-like sleeves. Jolie wore her hair pulled back for the sure-to-be gorgeous photos and rocked bright red lipstick.

Best Image/Backgrid

Jolie has been looking amazing in Europe in recent days, where she's been on a busy itinerary. On Tuesday, Jolie and her six children -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne -- also visited the Louvre, before she paid a visit to the Guerlain store in Paris. Jolie was named the face of Guerlain perfume last January.

Earlier this month, Jolie wowed in white at the Critics' Choice Awards. Watch the video below to see her unexpected look.

